 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1.5 million in back pay recovered for health care workers in St. Louis, Pennsylvania
0 comments

$1.5 million in back pay recovered for health care workers in St. Louis, Pennsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced on Thursday that the department had recovered more than $1.5 million in back pay for home health care workers in St. Louis and in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg-based Neoly Home Care LLC reported that it had paid time-and-a-half for overtime work, but employees were paid only regular wages, the department found.

The Department of Labor is forcing Neoly to pay $1,566,457 in back pay to employees and has assessed a fine of $46,376 on the company.

More than 240 employees from St. Louis and Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton, Pennsylvania, were affected. Seventeen of the employees are in St. Louis; they were compensated with $14,225 of back pay.

"Many workers in this industry depend on their wages just to make ends meet, so actions like those taken by Neoly Home Care are especially harmful," said Jessica Looman, Wage and Hour Division acting administrator. "We remain committed to ensuring that essential workers take home every cent they have earned and to holding employers accountable."

Neoly provides nonmedical home care to the elderly and those with special needs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports