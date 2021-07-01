$1.5 million in back pay recovered for health care workers in St. Louis, Pennsylvania

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced on Thursday that the department had recovered more than $1.5 million in back pay for home health care workers in St. Louis and in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg-based Neoly Home Care LLC reported that it had paid time-and-a-half for overtime work, but employees were paid only regular wages, the department found.

The Department of Labor is forcing Neoly to pay $1,566,457 in back pay to employees and has assessed a fine of $46,376 on the company.

More than 240 employees from St. Louis and Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton, Pennsylvania, were affected. Seventeen of the employees are in St. Louis; they were compensated with $14,225 of back pay.

"Many workers in this industry depend on their wages just to make ends meet, so actions like those taken by Neoly Home Care are especially harmful," said Jessica Looman, Wage and Hour Division acting administrator. "We remain committed to ensuring that essential workers take home every cent they have earned and to holding employers accountable."

Neoly provides nonmedical home care to the elderly and those with special needs.

