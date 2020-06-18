1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters will likely rehire only a portion of their workforces. Many consumers won't fully resume their previous habits of shopping, traveling and going out until a vaccine is available.

One key reason why consumer spending has rebounded is that government aid programs, from one-time $1,200 stimulus checks to $600-a-week in supplemental federal unemployment aid, have helped offset the loss of income for laid-off Americans. Yet nearly all the stimulus checks have been issued. And the supplemental federal jobless aid is set to expire July 31.

"Recently, some indicators have pointed to a stabilization, and in some areas a modest rebound, in economic activity," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday in testimony to a Senate committee. Yet "until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

Corinne Cook, who lives in Kissimmee, near Orlando, felt a huge relief to finally receive her unemployment benefits last week after a month and a half of battling Florida's bureaucracy.

Cook, 28, had moved to the area in September for an 18-month contract position as a 3-D modeler for Walt Disney, a job involving sculpting character prototypes that were printed on 3-D printers. But she was laid off in mid-April after the parks closed down.