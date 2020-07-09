121-unit Clayton apartments sold
121-unit Clayton apartments sold

CLAYTON — A Chicago-area firm has purchased the 121-unit Ceylon Apartments at 25 North Central Avenue. 

JVM Realty Corp., which owns 17 apartment communities in four states, announced the acquisition from developer Opus Group Wednesday. JVM's management arm will operate the property, the first for JVM in the St. Louis area. A purchase price was not disclosed.

The $41 million Ceylon project, which includes 13,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail along Central Avenue, opened in 2017.

