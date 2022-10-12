$20 million apartment, retail development underway in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The former Edwardsville fire and police departments headquarters will be redeveloped into a $20 million commercial development with apartments, retail and office space.

Fireside Financial, an Edwardsville-based investment firm, is leading the development called The Station on Main, at 400-420 North Main Street. The site has been vacant since 2017 when the public safety departments relocated a half-mile south. It also was Edwardsville's first city hall when it was built in the 1890s, according to a release.

“This is an exciting project, and we’re very hopeful that it’s just the beginning of the kind of growth we’ll see in this area,” Mayor Art Risavy said in a statement.

The new development will feature 38 one-bedroom apartments and townhomes, four restaurants, five office spaces and five retail shops with on-site parking. A Madison County transit station also is within walking distance.

Fireside has one bar/restaurant concept planned, though no details were disclosed.

“The biggest thing for us is that we live in this community, so we know from being residents what we want there and what we would like to see,” Kristie Bailey, Fireside Financial co-founder, said in a statement.

Fireside has hired Edwardsville-based Pfund Construction, Nickas Architecture and Oates Associates to work on the development.

The project is expected to open in 2024.