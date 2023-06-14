This is an excerpt from the Brick City email newsletter, written by Post-Dispatch reporter Steph Kukuljan each week to highlight development and business news in the St. Louis region. Subscribe to the Brick City newsletter, and others, at stltoday.com/newsletters

The Butler Brothers building, once a warehouse for the Ben Franklin retail chain, will soon be home for hundreds of St. Louisians.

Memphis-based Development Services Group wrapped up the first phase of its redevelopment, now called The Victor, with 184 apartments ready for residents. The project also includes a rooftop deck and pool, with views of the new soccer stadium, plus more amenities throughout the 735,000 square feet that make The Victor seem more like a hotel.

This past weekend, Gary Prosterman, DSG president and CEO, chatted with me in between tours of The Victor about the project. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What were some of the challenges with this building?

A: There were not many unexpected challenges because we bought the building a year before we started construction. So we had a year to do due diligence, our design and planning, and we worked as a team with the architect (Trivers) and contractor (Paric Corp.). The challenges were supply chain related. Everybody in the industry has been fighting through the fact that there aren't enough electrical transformers, for example, and windows and roofing materials were hard to get. Normally there's a straight-line progression; it was more of a jigsaw puzzle.

Q: What void does this building fill in the apartment market?

A: We think there's a tremendous amount of positive momentum in Downtown West, driven by the soccer stadium and other folks in this area. Because the building was so large, we had such unique opportunity to include amenities you wouldn't typically include: a fitness center that is really club level, a swimming pool and pickleball court, golf simulator room, community kitchen, a dog wash station and even a dog park on the top floor. The units themselves have 11-foot ceilings and tremendous amount of natural light. We think there's a high value in it because you do have, in essence, your apartment community, fitness club and social club all rolled into one rent, if you will.

Q: Do you have any plans to do more projects in St. Louis?

A: We're hoping to, but we don't have anything on the board. We've got to find a great building and great location. But we've got five more months to finish phase two on this one and that will take us through the fall. We'll just see what happens after that.

