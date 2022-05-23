30-story apartment tower gets early greenlight in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Koplar Properties' plans for a 30-story apartment tower at Lindell Boulevard and Kingshighway moved forward Monday after a St. Louis board gave an initial greenlight.

The St. Louis Preservation Board gave preliminary approval of the development at 4974 Lindell Boulevard in the city's Central West End neighborhood. The property, which Koplar owns, sits in a historic district, under the purview of the preservation board.

St. Louis-based Koplar Properties is proposing to build 293 apartments and a 360-spot parking garage. It is partnering with Chicago-based Albion Residential on the project. The site, a vacant parking lot, is on the southeast corner of Lindell and Kingshighway, just north of the One Hundred apartment building.

Preservation Board members Anthony Robinson and Michael Killeen voted in favor of the project; Chair Richard Callow abstained. David Richardson recused himself from the vote. Tiffany Hamilton, Michael Allen and Alderman Jack Coatar were absent. The board has two vacant positions.

