4 companies ink deals as demand grows for St. Louis-area warehouses

HAZELWOOD — Four companies have signed deals for warehouses not yet built in Hazelwood, underscoring the rising demand for — but short supply of — St. Louis-area industrial space.

The warehouses, which are expected to be complete later this month, are at Aviator Business Park, an industrial complex built on the former Ford Motor Co. site off Interstate 270 and Lindbergh Boulevard in north St. Louis County. The California-based developer, Panattoni Development Co., has already built six warehouses at the complex. Fenton-based Kadean Construction is building the new space.

The new deals encompass 382,105 square feet across three buildings:

Package manufacturer Pretium Packaging leased 178,128 square feet.

Federal Moving and Storage leased 97,734 square feet.

Community Wholesale Tire leased 76,058 square feet.

Rivian, an electric vehicle automaker, leased 30,185 square feet.

Katie Haywood, senior vice president of commercial real estate firm CBRE in St. Louis, said the region’s supply of bulk warehouses has not kept pace with demand. That’s meant tenants often have to plan out their moves up to 18 months in advance.

“Developers are continuing to capitalize on this demand,” Haywood said in an email. She, along with CBRE Senior Vice President Jon Hinds, represented Panattoni in the lease transactions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated an already hot industrial market in the St. Louis region, with e-commerce companies leading that activity. The second quarter reported a 2% vacancy rate in the region, with North County hovering around 1.2%.

“St. Louis has experienced 21% rent growth since the onset of the pandemic,” Haywood said. “This is one of the hallmarks of a healthy industrial market and paves the way for continued development.”