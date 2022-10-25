4 Hands Brewing Co. to expand St. Louis facility

4 Hands Brewing Co. has plans to expand its St. Louis craft brewery and is seeking tax incentives to help with its expansion.

The Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board, which can offer tax abatement and other incentives to businesses adding jobs in certain parts of the city, on Tuesday recommended the Board of Aldermen give final approval to 10 years of tax abatement.

The brewery, best known for its City Wide beer, plans to invest about $2.3 million to expand its LaSalle Park brewery, located just south of downtown St. Louis on Eighth Street.

The 24,000-square-foot addition would expand its production and add a beer garden. 4 Hands said it would hire an additional 15 employees who would earn a full-time equivalent salary of up to $45,000 a year. It currently employs 54 people.

4 Hands also is seeking to establish a community improvement district that would create an additional sales tax for patrons. The brewery would use CID funds for property improvements, maintenance and security. It has hired Lewis Rice attorneys Dave Sweeney and Griffin Lowry to help establish the CID.