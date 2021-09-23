500 more ‘smart’ streetlights installed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Five hundred additional smart-technology streetlights have been installed in downtown St. Louis, bringing the total to 1,000 in recent years.

The latest group has been attached to existing poles along the Gateway Mall, near America’s Center and between the Gateway Arch and Eighth Street, Tony Wyche, a spokesman for Greater St. Louis Inc., said Thursday.

Wyche said the new lights were paid for by Bank of America, the Regional Business Council and Lodging Hospitality Management, which owns the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and Union Station.

Similar lights had been added previously along Market Street, on streets south of Busch Stadium and in the Enterprise Center-Union Station area.

The LED lights’ intensity can be adjusted to near daylight level such as when people are walking to their vehicles after sports and entertainment events.

They also include colored light strips that can be programmed individually. The latest phase was installed between March and this month, with some work related to the color strips yet to be completed, Wyche said.

The project is overseen by Greater St. Louis Inc., the organization formed by the merger of several traditional business and civic advocacy groups in the region.