7-Eleven owner buys Marathon’s Speedway gas stations for $21 billion

The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven convenience stores has agreed to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Speedway gas stations for $21 billion, brushing aside coronavirus concerns to return to the table five months after initially balking at the deal.

The deal will help Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. shift focus beyond Japan, where its stores and supermarkets face a shrinking population, slow economic growth and tough price competition.

It boosts its 7-Eleven store count in the United States and Canada to about 14,000, adding to a portfolio fattened just three years earlier with a $3.3 billion purchase from Sunoco LP — furthering its convenience store lead over Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Seven & i President Ryuji Isaka said the retailer decided that expanding in the United States was still beneficial given a growing population and potential for convenience stores, regardless of the pandemic’s hit to consumer spending.

“The coronavirus is not going to go on forever,” Isaka told a conference call following the deal announcement. While he declined to discuss specifics on why the company returned to the deal table, he said: “We made the management decision that these assets will be a source of our growth in five years, 10 years down the road.”