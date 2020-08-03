7-Eleven owner buys Marathon’s Speedway gas stations for $21 billion

The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven convenience stores has agreed to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Speedway gas stations for $21 billion, brushing aside coronavirus concerns to return to the table five months after initially balking at the deal.
The deal will help Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. shift focus beyond Japan, where its stores and supermarkets face a shrinking population, slow economic growth and tough price competition.
It boosts its 7-Eleven store count in the United States and Canada to about 14,000, adding to a portfolio fattened just three years earlier with a $3.3 billion purchase from Sunoco LP — furthering its convenience store lead over Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
Nearly 1,300 stores affected, including chains in Missouri and Illinois.
Seven & i President Ryuji Isaka said the retailer decided that expanding in the United States was still beneficial given a growing population and potential for convenience stores, regardless of the pandemic’s hit to consumer spending.
“The coronavirus is not going to go on forever,” Isaka told a conference call following the deal announcement. While he declined to discuss specifics on why the company returned to the deal table, he said: “We made the management decision that these assets will be a source of our growth in five years, 10 years down the road.”
He said the retailer wanted to bolster food offerings at the U.S. stores, in the same way its Japanese 7-Eleven stores have become popular for their ready-to-heat meals and boxed lunches.
The 7-Eleven brand started in the United States, but the Japanese affiliate became far more successful as its 24-hour opening policy and franchise system proved a perfect match with a dense population and late-night work culture.
The global chain is now owned by Seven & i, one of Japan’s biggest retail groups with a market capitalization of around $27 billion.
Restructuring refiner
The deal comes after Marathon last year launched a sweeping restructuring, including a spin-off of Speedway, under sustained pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
Marathon said it expects the deal, approved by the boards of both firms, to close in the first quarter of 2021 and generate after-tax proceeds of about $16.5 billion which it spend on existing debt.
The largest U.S. oil refiner by volume also said the deal includes a 15-year fuel supply agreement for about 7.7 billion gallons a year associated with the Speedway business.
Seven & i forecast $475 million to $575 million worth of synergies through the third year of the deal’s close, and compound annual growth of over 15% in 7–Eleven’s operating income.
The group said it will pay through debt and loans, and without equity financing.
Credit-rating firm S&P had said at the previously reported deal price of $22 billion that Seven and i’s key ratio of debt-to-EBITDA would climb to nearly 4 times from multiples last year of around 1.6, close to the sector average.
The retailer on Monday said it aimed to lower the multiple to below 3 times in two years’ time.
The deal is the culmination of Marathon’s revived attempt to sell Speedway, with Seven & i, Couche-Tard and private equity firm TDR Capital preparing rival bids late last month, Reuters reported in July.
