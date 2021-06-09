 Skip to main content
$800 million agreement increases tech manufacturing, jobs in O’Fallon, Mo.
$800 million agreement increases tech manufacturing, jobs in O’Fallon, Mo.

SunEdison Semiconductor

In this 2008 Post-Dispatch file photo, Mike Williams, a silicon crystal growth technician at MEMC Electronic Materials Inc., inspects work at the company's facilities in O'Fallon, Mo. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

O’FALLON, Mo. — A local silicon wafer manufacturer is expanding its plant here and adding 75 jobs.

MEMC Electronic Materials Inc., at 501 Pearl Drive, is partnering with Silicon Valley-based semiconductor producer GlobalFoundries in an $800 million dollar deal that includes $210 million to upgrade the MEMC facility.

The expansion comes as the U.S. aims to ramp up semiconductor manufacturing. President Joe Biden has called for the U.S. to spend billions of dollars to increase domestic semiconductor production and research.

The state of Missouri is investing $9.4 million in the partnership, while O’Fallon, Ameren Missouri, Spire, and Greater St. Louis Inc. provided additional unspecified support.

“We’re proud to see a Missouri business step up to address the critical semiconductor need we are seeing in countless industries all across our state and nation,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.

MEMC, owned by Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co., employs 350 and manufactures 200mm silicon wafers, which are used in semiconductors. With this expansion, it will increase its existing production capacity and add a 300mm wafer line, slated to be completed by the end of this year.

GlobalFoundries uses these silicon wafers to produce computer chips.

