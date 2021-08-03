A $29 billion deal in less than 3 months: How Square bought Afterpay

The executives left the tropical island after a couple of days with the agreement that they needed to be combined, the sources said, adding that it took just 11 weeks from that point to finalize the transaction terms.

There were good reasons for the speed — banks and new entrants are aiming for a bigger slice of the buy now, pay later services that have boomed in the past year, as homebound consumers used them to borrow and spend online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian firm’s share price slumped 10% on July 14 on media reports that Apple Inc. was working on a buy now, pay later feature in coordination with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Such volatility put an emphasis on brevity. Shares in both companies reacted positively to the deal.

On Monday, Afterpay closed in Sydney up 18.76%, while Square climbed 10.15% in New York, despite the prospect of shareholders being diluted by the new shares to pay for the profitless Australian company. Afterpay rose a further 11.3% on Tuesday.

Spokespersons at Square and Afterpay declined to comment on the deal background. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

‘Project pocket’