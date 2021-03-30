A-B backed food company constructing $100 million facility at St. Louis brewery

ST. LOUIS — A new Anheuser-Busch backed company that turns the leftover barley remnants from brewing into protein and fiber supplements is putting nearly $100 million into a new production facility and headquarters on A-B's St. Louis brewery campus.

EverGrain, led by former Anheuser-Busch sustainability chief Gregory Belt, announced Tuesday it would build its first full-scale production plant in Stockhouse 10 on the brewer's Soulard campus.

“This announcement is a key milestone in EverGrain’s journey to realize the full potential of barley," Belt said in a statement. "As we grow our operations in St. Louis, we will be able to deliver new options to consumers who seek a healthier and more sustainable future.”

The company aims to commercialize the byproducts of brewing — about 1.5 million tons of remaining barley after sugar and starch is removed to make A-B beers. It's part of Anheuser-Busch's plan, released in January, to invest $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing capabilities through next year, including about $100 million for sustainability projects.

