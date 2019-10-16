A business of Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearly ready to bring cannabis-infused drinks to the Canadian market.
The announcement was made by Fluent Beverage Company, a joint venture between A-B InBev and Tilray, a company that researches, cultivates and distributes cannabis.
Fluent said it intends to have CBD-infused beverages available for sale in Canada as early as December 2019, but that timeline could be impacted by regulatory approval.
A-B InBev participated through its Canadian business, Labatt Breweries of Canada.
The companies announced last year that they would research cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages in Canada. At the time, A-B InBev and Tilray said they each planned to invest up to $50 million in research.
"We have assembled a team with best-in-class expertise from the beverage and cannabis industries and together we are reaching higher for our consumers, with a shared commitment to setting the standard for product quality and responsible marketing," said Fluent CEO Jorn Socquet, in a statement.