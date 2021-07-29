A-B InBev exceeds pre-pandemic revenue but profit underwhelms

BRUSSELS — Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, underwhelmed on profit as costs increased and despite driving second-quarter revenue to above pre-pandemic levels.

The brewer reported lower core profits in its two biggest markets, the United States and Brazil, as cans and distribution became more expensive.

A-B InBev, with North American headquarters in St. Louis, retained its forecast that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would grow by between 8% and 12% this year, with revenue increasing at a faster pace.

In the second quarter, that profit figure rose 31% on a like-for-like basis to $4.85 billion, against consensus expectations for a 35% increase, according to a company-compiled consensus. The figure was inflated by $226 million of Brazilian tax credits.

Analysts at Citi said, excluding that, core profit clearly missed estimates, and the lack of upgrade to the forecast was another negative.

A-B InBev shares were down 5.6% at 54.86 euros at 0735 GMT, placing them among the weakest performers in the FTSEurofirst300 index of leading European shares, meaning they are now also lower in the year to date.