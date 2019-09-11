Anheuser-Busch InBev said Wednesday that its Asia Pacific subsidiary has resumed its application for listing a minority stake of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
"No assurance can be given that this transaction will be completed and the decision to proceed will depend on a number of factors and prevailing market conditions," the brewer said in a statement.
In July, its Asia Pacific unit canceled an IPO that would have been the largest IPO of 2019, citing market conditions at the time. The company had been seeking to raise up to $9.8 billion.
"No assurance can be given that this transaction will be completed and the decision to proceed will depend on a number of factors and prevailing market conditions," the maker of Budweiser and Corona said in a statement.
After shelving its plans to list shares in Asia, Belgian-based A-B InBev sold its unit in Australia for $11.3 billion in July to reduce debt from multiple acquisitions, including its 2008 acquisition of St. Louis-based Anheuser Busch.