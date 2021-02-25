A-B InBev sees more drinking and higher prices ahead as countries emerge from pandemic

BRUSSELS — Anheuser-Busch InBev forecast “meaningfully” better 2021 earnings on Thursday after sales in Brazil and Mexico and a large tax credit inflated profits of the world’s largest brewer at the end of 2020.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona lagers predicted increased drinking and higher prices as countries emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it saw higher costs from buying dollar-denominated commodities such as barley and aluminum in the Brazilian real and other local currencies, and from a pandemic-driven shift to more consumption at home.

Carlsberg, the world’s third-largest brewer, said earlier this month it was banking on most COVID-19 restrictions being lifted to buoy summer earnings. Heineken, the global No. 2, was more cautious as it announced 8,000 job cuts to restore margins.

A-B InBev said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 2.4% to $5.07 billion in the fourth quarter.

That was above an average market forecast of $4.8 billion, but was boosted by a tax credit in Brazil. Excluding this, the profit fall was worse than the average 1.0% decline expected in a company-compiled consensus.