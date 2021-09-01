A-B InBev sues Constellation in U.S. again, this time over Modelo beer

BRUSSELS — The Mexican arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev has accused Constellation Brands in a lawsuit of a second breach of their deal allowing Constellation to sell Mexican beers in the United States.

Grupo Modelo filed a suit in the U.S. district court of the southern district of New York on Tuesday, according to a court document, over Constellation’s launch of two Modelo Reserva beers, one aged on tequila and another on bourbon barrels.

It says the first breaches U.S. and Mexican laws that strictly limit the use of the word tequila, and the second breaches Constellation’s sub-license to sell “Mexican-style beer” because bourbon has nothing to do with Mexico.

The sub-license also does not allow this type of spirit branding, the suit says.

A Constellation spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

When A-B InBev took full control of Grupo Modelo in 2013, it agreed with U.S. antitrust regulators to sell Grupo Modelo’s business in the United States to Constellation. The world’s largest brewer retained rights to Modelo brands.

The filing says Grupo Modelo notified Constellation of the issue in June and that Constellation had refused to stop selling the product.