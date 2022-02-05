A-B is releasing a zero-carb beer. Is it the next big thing?

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch will debut its first zero-carb beer this week. The brewery needs it to be a winner.

Bud Light Next is a pale champagne in color, fizzy like seltzer, just 80 calories, and a world of hope for A-B.

The company is counting on it to bring back younger drinkers who have flocked to seltzers and spirits, and, perhaps, lead the world’s largest brewer out of a tough decade. Revenues are flat. Market share is crumbling. And it’s watched other offerings — Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Platinum, for instance — fizzle.

Now it’s trying again. And Anheuser-Busch is pulling out all the stops to make it work: The new beer is rolling out with an ad in the Super Bowl, America’s biggest stage.

“This is a big bet,” said Benj Steinman, president of trade publication Beer Marketer’s Insights.

It’s a moment 10 years in the making. The idea of brewing a zero-carb beer first bubbled up after Anheuser-Busch executives spent a week at Stanford University, in California, thinking about the company’s innovation approach, former North American division chief Dave Peacock recalled. It made sense as a marketing concept right away, with drinkers watching their waistlines and ditching beer for spirits. And there was precedent: Michelob Ultra, the first beer marketed as low-carb, is now the fastest-growing beer in the industry.

There was just one hang-up. Much of what a drinker tastes in a beer is the flavor and mouthfeel of unfermentable polysaccharides — or carbs — said Matt McCarroll, director of the fermentation institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Subbing them out and keeping the beer tasting like beer was a tall assignment.

Or, as Peacock said: “It’s very hard to do.”

But after 10 years and 130 prototypes, the brewers think they’ve nailed it. The result is a very, very light beer, which smells of fruit, fizzes — but not too much — and blurs the line between beer and seltzer.

Anheuser-Busch isn’t exactly handing out the formula for what’s inside — the only hint is a note on the can saying it contains “natural flavors and fruit juice for color.”

‘A risky move’But the bigger mystery is whether it will sell. A-B thinks it will. Paul Scholz, the Bud Light brand’s innovation chief, said the new beer fits perfectly into the free-flowing, event-hopping lifestyles of today’s twentysomethings. They want a different taste than they get from traditional beer and something that won’t weigh them down like a Budweiser or a full-strength craft beer.

Industry watchers aren’t sold yet. David “Bump” Williams, who runs a consultancy in Connecticut, said he only knows one thing for sure: A-B will get the word out and get the beer in front of people. After 45 pricey seconds of advertising at the Super Bowl, it’ll be on billboards, lighting up social media and in the usual barrage of TV, digital and radio ads.

“It’ll be everywhere,” Williams said. “Everyone’s going to try it.”

But after that, Williams said, the question will be who buys it again.

Scholz, the Bud Light innovation chief, said the company hopes new sales will come from customers not drinking A-B products now. Steinman, of Beer Marketer’s Insights, said the company probably also wouldn’t mind it taking market share from Bud Light since the new beer, which has 30 fewer calories than its namesake, sells at a higher price. But Steinman said the money could also come from people now drinking the 2.6-carb Michelob Ultra, A-B’s fastest-growing beer brand. “And that’s been its shining star,” he said.

Seltzers and spirits, which also have 0 carbs, may bury it. Rising inflation could also take a toll and push drinkers toward lower-priced options.

“I think it’s a risky move,” said Williams. But, he added, “AB InBev does its homework.”

And the world’s largest brewer has been right before.

It launched Michelob Ultra 20 years ago as a new light beer boasting low carbs, and now it’s the No. 2 brand in the country.

But it’s an outlier in the 21st century. Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Platinum fell after initial surges. Bud Light Seltzer, launched last year, is a success so far, but growth in its category may be fizzling.

And this time, A-B already has a low-carb beer.

Bud Light Next hits shelves nationwide Monday.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.