Anheuser-Busch InBev is continuing to roll out extensions of its flagship brands with Bud Light Seltzer, according to industry publication Beer Marketer's Insights.
Beer Marketer's Insights reported Thursday that the brewer plans to launch Bud Light Seltzer to compete with popular alcoholic seltzers White Claw and Truly. The Bud Light Seltzer announcement was made at a distributor's meeting in St. Louis, according to the publication.
Asked for comment about the new product, an Anheuser-Busch spokesman told the Post-Dispatch: "We have the industry's leading portfolio because we are never satisfied. We regularly share conceptual ideas with our wholesaler partners as we develop new ways to meet consumer needs. Details on new product launches will be shared in due course."
A-B InBev already has alcoholic seltzer options: Natty Light Seltzer and Bon & Viv.
A recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch study found that hard seltzer accounts for 5 percent of the beer market. Sales are projected to top the $1 billion mark by the end of 2019, according to data from Nielsen. The Bank of America Merrill Lynch study found that there is "a big untapped market potential" for the category.
The Post-Dispatch and The Washington Post contributed to this story.