A-B testing new Budweiser Supreme in five markets

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch InBev is testing out a new riff on the King of Beers in a handful of markets around the country.

The company says Budweiser Supreme is the classic reimagined, combining the signature brew with honey malt for a "crisp, silky taste."

Budweiser spokesperson Laura Ballantyne said the beer, packaged with upscale, black-and-gold labels, launched Monday in Ohio, New York, Washington, D.C., central California and west Texas. She would not say when exactly it would become available nationwide.

The beer, brewed in Baldwinsville, New York, is the latest extension of the biggest brand at the world's largest brewer, which has its North American headquarters in St. Louis.

