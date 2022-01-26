 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A-B to highlight new beer, other key brands in Super Bowl ads

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch will spotlight a new beer and an array of other brands it's counting on for growth in this year's Super Bowl ads.

The new beer is Bud Light NEXT, a zero-carb riff on its bestselling brand, aimed at younger, more health-conscious drinkers. Other brands to be highlighted include Michelob Ultra, A-B's fast-growing, higher-priced "premium" beer; Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, its latest attempt to drive sales beyond beer, and the ready-to-drink cocktail brand Cutwater Spirits, the company's answer to liquor brands cutting into beer's market share.

The world’s largest brewer, which has its North American headquarters here, is looking to those brands help it shake off years of flat sales, increase margins and tap into a younger generation’s broader palate.

A-B's four minutes of advertising during the big game, the most-watched TV program of the year, will also feature Budweiser and a Michelob Ultra seltzer. Viewers in St. Louis and certain other markets will also see an ad for Busch Light.

