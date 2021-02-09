A-B will brew Stella Artois in U.S., including St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that it would shift production of signature beer Stella Artois from Europe to four of its U.S. breweries, including its St. Louis flagship, which will produce the beverage for domestic consumers.

The move is part of the two-year, $1 billion capital investment program at its U.S. production facilities that Anheuser-Busch announced last week. Production of the U.S. Stella Artois supply will begin in the early summer and be complete by the end of the summer, said Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch U.S. Chief Sales Officer.

In addition to the brewery upgrades, Anheuser-Busch will spend a $296 million more for the domestic production and distribution of Stella Artois in the United States over the same two-year period. The company did not disclose specific capital investment amounts for the St. Louis brewery nor any impact on jobs here, though Whitworth said "it's pretty significant."