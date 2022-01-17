‘A beautiful thing’: 2020 ‘Buy Black’ push still boosting St. Louis businesses

Kim Franks, CEO of Liberated Roots Collection, an online store curating products from Black creators, saw it as a vendor at Juneteenth and Taste of Black St. Louis events, both held at the new City Foundry development in Midtown this past year.

“The community came out and supported like I have never seen before,” she said.

And shop owners on Cherokee Street said there was strong turnout on Black-Owned Black Friday in November, with 30 vendors coming in for the pop-up sale.

“Everybody I talked to had a great day,” said Moody, co-founder of the event.

Blair’s bookstore has since fallen back to earth. Day-to-day business is about the same as it was before the big push, and so is his payroll. But the summer of 2020 lives on in relationships he built with companies, like one that called him Friday to place an order for its employees and the two-book-per-month subscription service rolls that remain bigger than before.

What’s more, Blair noted, his store survived the pandemic when many didn’t.

“If it wasn’t for that, who knows if we would still be here,” he said.