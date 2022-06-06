 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A higher chip? Red Hot Riplets infused with THC about to hit shelves

  • 0
"Twice-baked" Red Hot Riplets

"Twice-baked" Red Hot Riplets

ST. LOUIS — A local snack maker is teaming with a Missouri marijuana company to infuse THC in an iconic potato chip: Red Hot Riplets.

The chips are a partnership between Fenton-based snack maker Old Vienna and cannabis company Show-Me Organics, based in Springfield, Missouri.

"Twice-baked" Red Hot Riplets will hit the shelves at local dispensaries starting June 8, and statewide by June 15.

Andy Doyle, director of operations at Old Vienna, called the debut "a new day" for the company. 

A handful of the chips will contain about 10 milligrams of THC, the companies said. A whole box will hold about 20 milligrams.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News