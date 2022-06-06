A higher chip? Red Hot Riplets infused with THC about to hit shelves

ST. LOUIS — A local snack maker is teaming with a Missouri marijuana company to infuse THC in an iconic potato chip: Red Hot Riplets.

The chips are a partnership between Fenton-based snack maker Old Vienna and cannabis company Show-Me Organics, based in Springfield, Missouri.

"Twice-baked" Red Hot Riplets will hit the shelves at local dispensaries starting June 8, and statewide by June 15.

Andy Doyle, director of operations at Old Vienna, called the debut "a new day" for the company.

A handful of the chips will contain about 10 milligrams of THC, the companies said. A whole box will hold about 20 milligrams.