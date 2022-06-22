A 'push towards urgency': New metro editor discusses evolving coverage

Local news editor David Hunn joins hosts Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller to discuss his new role overseeing business and metro news coverage. Hunn has worked at the paper since 2005, and (among other notable work) covered the St. Louis Rams as the team's owners and the NFL worked to move the team to Los Angeles.
As former business editor, he has recently overseen work showing how long NFL and team leaders planned to move the operation. Hunn also discusses his views of news coverage, and the necessity of getting breaking news online while continuing to work on reporting.