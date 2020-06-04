A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail

S E O U L, South Korea — One robot makes cocktails from 25 bottles hanging upside-down from the ceiling, another carves perfect ice balls in the fraction of the time it takes a human with a knife and an ice pick.

Robo-bartenders are shaking up South Korea’s cafe and bar culture as the country transitions from intensive social distancing to what the government calls “distancing in daily life.”

And they look snazzy doing it too.

In a tailored vest and bow tie, six-foot-tall Cabo narrates his actions as he carves ice for a whisky on the rocks behind the bar at Coffee Bar K in Seoul.

“Do you see this? A beautiful ice ball has been made. Enjoy some cold whisky,” he says in Korean.

Cabo made his debut in 2017, but his presence is particularly reassuring now as the bar looks to encourage customers to return to entertainment facilities after the coronavirus outbreak.

“Since this space is usually filled with people, customers tend to feel very anxious,” said Choi Won-woo, a human bartender who assembles the drinks. “I think they would feel safer if the robot makes and serves the ice rather than if we were to do it ourselves.”