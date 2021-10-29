A St. Louis startup made $3.1 million on Kickstarter. Then the trouble began.

Savage asked for a refund on Sept. 11. She and others say Fort keeps rejiggering the timeframe on when refunds will be issued. There doesn’t seem to be a pattern for who has received theirs, or who gets a response to their inquiries.

Lewis said about 10% of backers have requested them and he is doling out refunds as quickly as possible, while juggling a flood of emails and posts from multiple social media pages. His personal email and cellphone have been shared publicly.

Still, he notes, the refunds could end up being moneymakers, if Fort resells the units at full price.

‘Mass panic’

From the beginning, Fort’s calling card was its magnets, 124 connection points that allowed the preschool-aged builders to attach their cushions more securely as they constructed castles, wrestling rings and school buses.

But, just a few weeks after Lewis asked for freight payments, the magnets became their own liability.

Early this month, a few customers noticed that the quarter-sized magnets could be pulled out of their patches, the result, Lewis said, of adhesive that hadn’t cured all the way.