'A whole lot more leaving than staying in.' A few St. Louisans, against the odds, open new drugstores

Rebecca Mawuenyega took over Dellwood Pharmacy a little over a year ago. She had left pharmacy work, shifting to consulting at a doctor’s office. But when the opportunity came up to purchase Dellwood, she decided to jump back in.

“It’s been quite a journey,” she said.

Most of her clients are lower income. Many use public transportation and don’t have internet access at home. Scheduling a COVID vaccine would be no easy feat. Mawuenyega started a list at the store, telling customers about it when they called her or while they were shopping.

Starting in March, Dellwood has received 200 doses a week. Mawuenyega brings in up to 10 temporary workers to help dispense the shots.

“We had a huge vaccination hesitancy in our community,” she said. “I think our presence here really, really helped. People get it and go back and tell others.”

Even with all the paperwork, the manpower required and the repayment complexities, it’s been rewarding.

That’s why she came back to the field in the first place.

“What keeps independent pharmacies going are the services and the relationships,” Mawuenyega said. “But there are a whole lot more leaving than staying in. It’s kind of a dance to stay in business.”

