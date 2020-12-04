 Skip to main content
AAA Missouri laying off service drivers
AAA Missouri laying off service drivers

HAZELWOOD — AAA Missouri is closing a fleet facility at 4782 Park 370 Boulevard and laying off 95 employees as part of a move to discontinue using its own fleet and instead use independent contractors to provide roadside assistance to members.

In a filing with the state this week, AAA Missouri said layoffs will be permanent for the mostly tow truck and battery service drivers based out of the facility. They will begin in February, the private auto club said. A member of the national network of American Automobile Association clubs, AAA Missouri has its main offices in Town and Country and serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, southern Illinois and parts of Kansas and Indiana.

