AB InBev CEO dismisses speculation he is stepping down soon

BRUSSELS — Anheuser-Busch InBev's long-time Chief Executive Carlos Brito dismissed speculation about an imminent departure, telling Reuters Thursday that he expects to lead the world's largest brewer for some time to come.

The Financial Times reported in September that the company had started searching for a replacement, that Brito was involved in the process and that he planned to step down next year.

Brito, who has been in charge for 16 years, told Reuters he expected to remain chief executive for "many quarters" to come.

"There's a whole bunch of rumors. We didn't confirm any of that, so just rumors like any others," he said in a phone interview after the company's third-quarter results.

"The two of us are going to continue to talk about results for the next many quarters. So don't worry about that. You're not going to get rid of me."

Brito said the company looked into "succession planning" every year and had stepped up its efforts in light of the pandemic, such as contingency planning in case top executives were laid up for a month or more in hospital with COVID-19.