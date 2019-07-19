BRUSSELS —AB Inbev, the world's biggest brewer with brands like Budweiser and Corona, is selling its unit in Australia to reduce debt after it decided against listing shares in Asia.
The company said Friday that it is selling Carlton & United Breweries for $16 billion AUD ($11.3 billion) to Japanese rival Asahi Group.
AB Inbev, which is based in Belgium, said it will use almost all the money from the deal to pay down debt. The company has accrued high debt after going on an acquisition spree, including buying Anheuser-Busch in 2008 and its next closest rival, SABMiller, in 2015.
The company had planned to list some shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange but said this month it no longer plans to do so due to tough market conditions.
In a statement announcing the Australia deal, the company said that it had not completely ruled out an IPO of its remaining Asia business, saying that it "continues to believe" in a potential offering "provided that it can be completed at the right valuation."
The owner of iconic beer brands like Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois is reportedly exploring plans to sell off more of its assets around the region, such as in South Korea. The company declined to comment on those plans on Friday.
The company is looking at ways to reduce its enormous debt load, which amounted to about $102.5 billion in 2018.
AB InBev's deal with Asahi should help tackle that, with "substantially all of the proceeds" directed to pay down debt, it said.
Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020, AB InBev will grant Asahi the rights to commercialize the portfolio of AB InBev's global and international brands in Australia.