 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AB InBev to forfeit profits from Russian venture, seek to halt Bud sales

Beer Giants Merger Effects St. Louis

FILE PHOTO: Georgia Glymore, a bottler, makes quality control checks on bottles of Budweiser moving down the production line in the Bevo Packaging Plant on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, at A-B InBev's operation in St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes •

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch InBev said Friday it would forfeit "all financial benefit" from its joint venture in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The world's largest brewer, which has its North American headquarters in St. Louis, said it had also asked the controlling partner in the venture to suspend the production and sale of Budweiser in Russia.

"We are focused on supporting our employees, their families and the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine while wishing for peace," the company said in a statement.

The decision follows similar decisions from other international brewers earlier this week. Dutch brewer Heineken NV and Danish brewer Carlsberg both said they would stop advertising, producing and selling their namesake brands there. They join a long list of Western companies pausing Russian operations, including Apple, Boeing and McDonalds.

AB InBev said joint venture employees in Ukraine and Russia will continue to be paid. It also said it was providing housing for its Ukranian employees and their families and working with other organizations to provide food, water, blankets and medical supplies to the besieged country and refugees.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pepsi, Coke, McDonald’s, and Starbucks suspend business with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News