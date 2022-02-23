 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AB InBev wins prized marketing award

ST. LOUIS — The organizer of the world's largest advertising industry event said this week that Anheuser-Busch InBev will win its 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year award. 

Cannes Lions, which gives out its prized awards at a festival each June, lavished praise on A-B campaigns running in five countries in its announcement.

Among them were Michelob's Ultra's "Contract for Change" effort in the U.S., which saw the brewer offer support for farmers transitioning to organic crops, and Budweiser's "Tagwords" campaign in Brazil, which used outdoor and print ads encouraging people to Google photos of iconic musicians with the King of Beers.

“This remarkable recognition reflects our commitment to harnessing the power of our creative teams and partners from around the world," AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: View of the Anheuser-Busch InBev logo outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

View of the Anheuser-Busch InBev logo outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, on March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

 FRANCOIS LENOIR
