ABB expands robot family to meet companies’ post-pandemic demand for workers who never get sick

Atiya said companies were looking to spend more to raise productivity levels after pausing investments last year.

The demand for collaborative robots is estimated to grow 17% per year, nearly double the rate for conventional robots, according to analysis by ABB and Interact Analysis, a market researcher.

ABB, which competes with Japan’s Fanuc Corp and Germany’s Kuka, also wants to reduce its reliance on the automotive industry, where it generates around 40% of its sales in robotics.

It hopes the new machines will be attractive to faster growing sectors like food and beverage, and balance the ups and downs of carmaker demand which caused its overall robot sales to drop 12% in 2020.

The new GoFa and SWIFTI cobots, which cost $25,000 to $35,000 each, are packed with sensors to prevent accidents and so do away with the need for protective cages. Both robots are faster than previous models, with the Swifti able to move its arm at up to 5 meters per second while carrying a load of 5 kg.

They could be used by smaller companies like bakeries which have never had a robot before, Atiya said, although they will never totally replace humans.

"I see our customers actually increasing their hiring," he said. "The companies get more productive and have more work to do, so people will do more rewarding and creative work while the robots do the dirty and dull jobs."

