Academy of Pet Careers to open 35,000-square-foot facility in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — The Academy of Pet Careers is set to open a 35,000 square-foot training center this spring at the renovated Vatterott College building at 3550 West Clay Street, it said in a news release.

The academy partnered with the pet-care center Petropolis for the expansion after it outgrew its current 5,000-square-foot building.

Students will be able to study pet grooming, dog training and veterinary assisting. Programs take between three and five months to finish.

The new facility will feature a 7,500-square-foot training arena and event space, the academy said, and Petropolis is set to build more than 20,000 square feet of outdoor yards and other features.

Details about its cost were not included in the release.

