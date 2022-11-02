Action delayed on proposal for St. Louis’ Lambert airport no-bid contract extension

ST. LOUIS — Extension of a major contract to operate St. Louis Lambert International Airport eateries until 2031 without seeking competitive bids was delayed Wednesday at a meeting of the city Airport Commission.

Airport staffers held off seeking a vote on continuing Maryland-based HMSHost’s contract after two commission members asked for the delay.

One of them, John Bales, the director of Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, said in an interview that he wanted to hold off discussion until Lambert’s director, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, was available to brief the panel.

Hamm-Niebruegge, who also is commission chairwoman, didn’t take part in the panel’s monthly meeting because of a recent death in her family.

After the meeting, Jerry Beckmann, a deputy airport director who filled in for Hamm-Niebruegge in chairing the session, said in an interview that there was “some discomfort level among commissioners” about continuing the contract without a bid.

The issue is now expected to come up at the panel’s next meeting Dec. 7.

The measure also needs approval from the city’s Board of Aldermen and the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the city’s main fiscal body.

Hamm-Niebruegge in an interview Tuesday had said Lambert and other airports across the country had been giving concessionaires contract extensions because of problems they’ve encountered during the downturn in business during the height of the pandemic.

She also has said some companies have indicated they didn’t want to bid now on the contract held by Host because Lambert is considering a plan to consolidate its two terminals and rebuild much of the airport over the next decade.

Preliminary plans call for a concourse and several food areas to be closed during construction, which would be completed by the end of 2031.

Host has held the contract for more than 50 years; it currently is set to expire at the end of 2023.

Bales, who represents St. Louis County on the city-run commission, said he agrees on issuing the extension and that if Lambert’s terminal overhaul takes place, “we’ll get a much more competitive bid” at that time.

The company has two local partners with strong political ties — OHM Concession Group, which subleases nine Lambert restaurant spaces, and D&D Concessions LLC, which owns 25% in a joint venture with Host that operates 20 restaurant spaces.

The extended contract with Host would commit the company to invest $7 million over the next eight years into its Lambert spaces.

The firm would also commit to a revenue sharing percentage with the airport or a minimum annual payment of $4.7 million.