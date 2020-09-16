 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional testing for radioactivity may soon begin at West Lake Landfill Superfund site
0 comments

Additional testing for radioactivity may soon begin at West Lake Landfill Superfund site

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
EPA reaches cleanup decision for radioactive West Lake Landfill Superfund site

Work continues at West Lake Landfill as seen on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Bridgeton, MO. The EPA  finalized its plan for removing radioactive waste from the Superfund site on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.  Compared with a proposal from earlier this year, the selected remedy is about $30 million cheaper and will be completed about one year faster.Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Cleanup efforts at West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton are on schedule, Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said on Wednesday while visiting St. Louis.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed work on some other Superfund sites around the country, causing some workers to get sick, or preventing them from accessing certain areas, thanks to health precautions. But not at West Lake, where World War II-era radioactive contamination from the Manhattan Project was illegally dumped, decades ago, the EPA said.

The site is now poised to cross a milestone on its long-awaited road to remediation. The public and private entities responsible for covering the $205 million cost of the landfill’s cleanup are now submitting design-phase work plans in preparation for excavation at the site. The EPA expects it could approve those plans as soon as this month, after which point additional investigation of the extent of on-site contamination will begin. That work will include 200 additional borings, from which 1,500 samples will be collected, to define where waste needs to be excavated, said Mary Peterson, the director of the EPA’s regional Superfund and emergency management division.

Some locations of that additional sampling were chosen to address concerns voiced by community members about areas where there has not been previous testing for radioactivity.

The cleanup’s design process is expected to conclude in the spring of 2022, after which excavation can start. EPA leaders said they didn't know when the work would finish.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports