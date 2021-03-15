Aegion buyer boosts offer after unsolicited Apollo bid

CHESTERFIELD — Stockholders of water and sewer pipe repair firm Aegion could get an extra dollar per share after an unsolicited bidder for the company pushed up the price of another private equity firm's buyout offer.
New York-based New Mountain Capital agreed to boost the acquisition price for the Chesterfield-based infrastructure company to $27 per share, or $995 million including debt, from the $26 per share, or $963 million, it announced last month. Aegion's leadership has said going private could help it take a "long-term approach."
-
Lambert adds Spirit Airlines, which will offer daily flights to five cities
-
Historic Beaumont Telephone building in Midtown nears reopening after 25 years empty
-
'It's never been about the money.' McCormack Baron says Carr Square sought control in Preservation Square redo
-
Judge upholds St. Louis County vote blocking Maryland Heights incentives in levee district
-
Telling fortunes and throwing clay: With few places to play, St. Louis musicians find the side-hustle
Aegion's board of directors approved the change after determining that the third-party proposal "was not, and could not reasonably be expected to result in, a 'superior proposal' to the amended agreement with New Mountain," Aegion said in a news release.
Aegion did not disclose the third-party bidder but Bloomberg reported last week that New York private equity fund Apollo Global Management had put in a bid for the company. Apollo could combine Aegion with another company, according to Bloomberg.
Aegion stock rose to $29 per share Friday following the Bloomberg report. Shares were back down to $27.77 as of late Monday morning.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a business reporter for the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.