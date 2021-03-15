 Skip to main content
Aegion buyer boosts offer after unsolicited Apollo bid
Aegion buyer boosts offer after unsolicited Apollo bid

PIPE

in this Aug. 2, 2010, file photo, crew members from Insituform, an Aegion subsidiary, install "cured-in-place pipe" into a storm sewer in Florissant. The process uses a felt tube impregnated with resin and then cured with steam. The pipe hardens and becomes a new pipe within the old pipe. Emily Rasinski erasinski@post-dispatch.com

 Emily M Rasinski

CHESTERFIELD — Stockholders of water and sewer pipe repair firm Aegion could get an extra dollar per share after an unsolicited bidder for the company pushed up the price of another private equity firm's buyout offer.

New York-based New Mountain Capital agreed to boost the acquisition price for the Chesterfield-based infrastructure company to $27 per share, or $995 million including debt, from the $26 per share, or $963 million, it announced last month. Aegion's leadership has said going private could help it take a "long-term approach."

Aegion's board of directors approved the change after determining that the third-party proposal "was not, and could not reasonably be expected to result in, a 'superior proposal' to the amended agreement with New Mountain," Aegion said in a news release.

Aegion did not disclose the third-party bidder but Bloomberg reported last week that New York private equity fund Apollo Global Management had put in a bid for the company. Apollo could combine Aegion with another company, according to Bloomberg.

Aegion stock rose to $29 per share Friday following the Bloomberg report. Shares were back down to $27.77 as of late Monday morning.

