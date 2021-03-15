Aegion buyer ups price after unsolicited Apollo bid

CHESTERFIELD — Stockholders of water and sewer pipe repair firm Aegion could get an extra dollar per share after an unsolicited bidder for the company pushed up the price of another private equity firm's buyout offer.

New York-based New Mountain Capital agreed to up the acquisition price for the Chesterfield-based infrastructure company to $27 per share, or $995 million including debt, from the $26 per share, or $963 million, it announced last month. Aegion's leadership has said going private could help it take a "long-term approach."

Aegion's board of directors approved the change after determining that the third-party proposal "was not, and could not reasonably be expected to result in, a 'superior proposal' to the amended agreement with New Mountain," Aegion said in a news release.