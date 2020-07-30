Aegion CEO announces retirement

Aegion Corp. announced on Thursday that President and CEO Charles Gordon is retiring after nearly six years with the company.

Aegion’s board of directors has launched a formal search for a new CEO. Gordon will remain in his current role until a new chief is in place, the company said in a statement. It expects the transition to occur over the next 6 and 12 months.

The announcement comes a day after Aegion reported their latest quarterly financial results. In the second quarter of 2020, which ended on June 30, Aegion generated $245 million in revenue, down 23% over the same period last year.

Despite a decrease in gross profits and pandemic-related business disruptions, the company increased its adjusted gross margins and maintained stable adjusted operating margins compared to last year, it reported.

To reduce its operating costs during the COVID-19 crisis, the company furloughed 15% of its North American workforce and reduced wages for salaried employees. Gordon, who earned $3.8 million last year, took a 100% cash wage reduction.

