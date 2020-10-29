 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aegion loses $28.5 million in third quarter
0 comments

Aegion loses $28.5 million in third quarter

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

CHESTERFIELD — Aegion Corp. on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $28.5 million, caused by a $39 million writedown of its energy-services unit.

The pipeline repair company said it is evaluating strategic alternatives for the energy unit.

Excluding the restructuring charge, Aegion earned 32 cents a share. That beat analysts' average estimate of 28 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 11% to $275.9 million.

Aegion shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports