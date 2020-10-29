Aegion loses $28.5 million in third quarter

CHESTERFIELD — Aegion Corp. on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $28.5 million, caused by a $39 million writedown of its energy-services unit.
The pipeline repair company said it is evaluating strategic alternatives for the energy unit.
Excluding the restructuring charge, Aegion earned 32 cents a share. That beat analysts' average estimate of 28 cents, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue fell 11% to $275.9 million.
Aegion shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year.
