Aegion to enter talks with new bidder

CHESTERFIELD — A bidding war for water and sewer repair company Aegion is heating up.
A month after entering into a buyout agreement with New York-based investment fund New Mountain Capital LLC, Aegion said Monday that its board of directors determined that an unsolicited offer from another bidder could be a "superior proposal."
The company is not identifying the other bidder but Bloomberg has reported it is New York private equity firm Apollo Global Management. Aegion said Monday that the bidder is offering $28.50 a share to acquire all of Aegion's outstanding stock.
Aegion's agreement with New Mountain called for a price of $26 per share. After the emergence of the Apollo bid last week, New Mountain upped its offer to $27 per share, or $995 million.
Aegion, which remains subject to its pending agreement with New Mountain, said that it will enter into discussions with the new bidder but that there "can be no assurance" that Apollo's offer is superior and will result in a deal. Bloomberg's report says Aegion could be combined with another company if Apollo acquires it.
Still, Aegion's stock price jumped more than $2 Monday on news of the Apollo bid and was trading at about $29.50 Monday morning, suggesting that investors believe the offer could rise again.
Aegion has said its deal with New Mountain would allow it to go private and take "a long-term approach" to its business. Originally known as Insituform Technologies, Aegion primarily repairs water and sewer pipe infrastructure. It announced last year it would divest its oil and gas pipe business.