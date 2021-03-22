Aegion to enter talks with new bidder

Aegion, which remains subject to its pending agreement with New Mountain, said that it will enter into discussions with the new bidder but that there "can be no assurance" that Apollo's offer is superior and will result in a deal. Bloomberg's report says Aegion could be combined with another company if Apollo acquires it.

Still, Aegion's stock price jumped more than $2 Monday on news of the Apollo bid and was trading at about $29.50 Monday morning, suggesting that investors believe the offer could rise again.

Aegion has said its deal with New Mountain would allow it to go private and take "a long-term approach" to its business. Originally known as Insituform Technologies, Aegion primarily repairs water and sewer pipe infrastructure. It announced last year it would divest its oil and gas pipe business.

