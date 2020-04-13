You are the owner of this article.
Aerospace co. furloughs 300+ due to coronavirus
ST. CHARLES — LMI Aerospace is furloughing workers due to the new coronavirus outbreak, according to notices to the state.

The company said in the notice that the furloughs are a result of the pandemic and "a significant, unforeseeable, and rapid downturn in the U.S. economy and related consequences." LMI is a supplier for Boeing.

The notices say 140 employees will be furloughed from two locations in St. Charles.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

LMI told the state there will also be furloughs at related units, including 80 employees at a Valent Aerostructures location in Washington, Missouri, and 87 at an Ozark Mountain Technologies location in Cuba, Missouri.

