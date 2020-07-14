Aerospace firm expanding in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Aerospace manufacturer R&S Machining Inc. has committed to a $13.5 million expansion and the addition of 60 jobs to its workforce of about 48, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership announced Tuesday.
“The support they received from the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and other economic development partners was highly impactful in their decision to expand locally,” Doug Rasmussen, consultant to R&S Machining Inc., said in a statement.
The Partnership said the company had been encouraged to relocate to Texas or Kansas to shorten its supply chain. The Missouri Department of Economic Development, AllianceSTL and Ameren worked with the Partnership to retain the business.
In October, R&S Machining purchased a new building at 6245 Lemay Ferry Road, near its headquarters at 4800 Baumgartner Road. The St. Louis County Council recently agreed to abate 50% of the property taxes on the building and new equipment for 10 years, worth about $610,000, and grant a sales tax exemption on construction materials worth about $77,000. The amount of state incentive wasn't immediately available.
The company, founded in 1992 by former Boeing employees Tom Roderick and Mike Stockglausner, says the 60 new jobs, to be added through 2025, will pay an average salary of almost $60,000.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.