Aerospace firm expanding in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Aerospace manufacturer R&S Machining Inc. has committed to a $13.5 million expansion and the addition of 60 jobs to its workforce of about 48, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership announced Tuesday.

“The support they received from the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and other economic development partners was highly impactful in their decision to expand locally,” Doug Rasmussen, consultant to R&S Machining Inc., said in a statement.

The Partnership said the company had been encouraged to relocate to Texas or Kansas to shorten its supply chain. The Missouri Department of Economic Development, AllianceSTL and Ameren worked with the Partnership to retain the business.