After 14 years, Lehman Brothers’ brokerage ends liquidation

NEW YORK — The liquidation of Lehman Brothers’ brokerage unit has ended, 14 years and 13 days after its parent’s bankruptcy helped trigger a market freefall and global financial crisis.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan closed the brokerage’s estate on Wednesday and awarded final payments to the trustee who oversaw its liquidation and his law firm.
More than $115 billion was paid out.
Lehman’s 111,000 customers received all $106 billion they were owed, and secured creditors also received full payouts.
In this Sept. 16, 2008 file photo, people work inside the Lehman Brothers headquarters in New York.
Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Unsecured creditors recovered $9.4 billion, or about 41 cents on the dollar. They were originally expected to recover about 20 cents on the dollar.
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., the brokerage’s parent, had been Wall Street’s fourth-largest investment bank before filing what remains by far the largest U.S. bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008.
Fox 2 anchor Vic Faust fired from TV station after tirade
St. Mary’s, Rosati-Kain high schools in St. Louis to close in Catholic downsizing
Goold: A new bat, old friends, and timeless magic as Cardinals’ Albert Pujols soars to 700
Hochman: On Danny Mac, Albert Pujols’ 700th homer and the power of KMOX
700! With two homers in LA, Cardinals great Albert Pujols launches himself into exclusive club
Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.
Media Views: Streaming only, no TV, for Pujols’ possible 700th homer game Friday
Fox 2 anchor unleashes profane off-air tirade at female co-host on St. Louis-area radio show
Cardinals notebook: Skip Schumaker's an 'absolute blast' at coach, so he'll be back, right?
Ex-teacher charged with raping student is latest St. Louis County jail inmate death
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
Cardinals can pour Champagne with win in Milwaukee. Brewers need sweep to keep cork on
BenFred: 700 home runs for Albert Pujols, thanks to a magic Cardinals season that isn’t over yet
Post Malone hospitalized with ‘stabbing pain’ a week after fall at Enterprise Center
Cardinals throw a bash as Albert Pujols’ Nos. 699 and 700 lead powerful romp of Dodgers
Its collapse led to much debate over whether and in what circumstances companies should be allowed to fail.
Barclays Plc bought most of Lehman’s U.S. brokerage assets early in the financial crisis. The parent’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was confirmed in 2011.
Lehman’s demise taught that “a failure of a large financial institution should be avoided, but history tells us that it is inevitable,” the brokerage’s trustee James Giddens said in a statement.
Giddens’ law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed was awarded $424 million as final compensation for 14 years of work on the case.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.