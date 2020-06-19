After backlash, AMC says it will require masks at all U.S. theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Friday it would require guests to wear face masks at all of its U.S. movie theaters when they reopen in July, a reversal of a policy from a day earlier that prompted a swift backlash.

On Thursday, AMC had said it would only encourage mask wearing except in states where authorities required it.

The policy drew immediate criticism on social media from people who said they would not feel safe if others around them were not wearing masks.

AMC said on Friday that it had listened to reactions from its customers and scientists and reversed course.

“It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a statement.

“As we reopen theaters, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theaters.”

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater operator, plans to reopen 450 theaters in the United States on July 15, and the remaining 150 theaters in the country in time for the opening of Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 31.