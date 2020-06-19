After backlash, AMC says it will require masks at all U.S. theaters
0 comments
top story

After backlash, AMC says it will require masks at all U.S. theaters

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue. AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in July. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Friday it would require guests to wear face masks at all of its U.S. movie theaters when they reopen in July, a reversal of a policy from a day earlier that prompted a swift backlash.

On Thursday, AMC had said it would only encourage mask wearing except in states where authorities required it.

The policy drew immediate criticism on social media from people who said they would not feel safe if others around them were not wearing masks.

AMC said on Friday that it had listened to reactions from its customers and scientists and reversed course.

“It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a statement.

“As we reopen theaters, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theaters.”

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater operator, plans to reopen 450 theaters in the United States on July 15, and the remaining 150 theaters in the country in time for the opening of Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 31.

The company said it would initially adopt limited seating and enforce social distancing across all theaters, with every auditorium being cleaned between shows and routinely disinfected.

On Thursday, Aron had said in an interview with Variety magazine that the company did not want to get into a “political controversy” by forcing people to wear masks inside movie halls.

Several Twitter users accused the movie chain of not doing enough to protect the health of its guests.

Actor Elijah Wood, in response to AMC’s statement, tweeted: “And masks, you should require masks. Has nothing to do with politics, but rather, public health.”

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports