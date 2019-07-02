Updated at 5:30 p.m.
After four decades in business, Creve Coeur Camera announced that its last location — once one of 10 — will be closing as soon as it sells out of inventory, a victim of increasingly sophisticated smartphones equipped with cameras and fierce online competition.
The St. Louis County-based retailer at 12747 Olive Blvd., which sells cameras, lenses and camcorders, notified customers this week of the looming closure.
At its height, roughly a decade ago, Creve Coeur Camera brought in almost $19 million in revenue one year. In 2017 it made $9 million, and last year it dropped off to $7 million, according to Stephen Weiss, who has owned the business since October 1998.
"This is not what I wanted to do," Weiss said of the closure. "I feel terrible about it."
Photography classes will continue, though Weiss is not sure whether they will move to a different location. Weiss said that between 30 and 40 percent of his customers don't buy merchandise, but do pay for classes. The School of Imaging is being renamed St. Louis School of Imaging.
Weiss himself has been a photographer his whole life. His father put a camera in his hands when he was ten years old, and in junior high and high school, he took photographs for the school yearbook.
Weiss says he doesn't care how difficult the camera business gets, he loves it anyway.
"Even to this day, no matter how bad business has been, my friends know how happy I am," Weiss said Tuesday as customers flocked to the store to check out the deep discounts.
Weiss said the sale could go on another eight weeks if merchandise lasts, though with the going-out-of-business sale, he said he's doing about a week's worth of business in a single day.
The business also offers photography trips, which have taken Weiss and his customers to Iceland, Costa Rica and Cuba, among other places.
Weiss will continue these trips as a photography guide for Brentwood Travel.
Camera phones, Weiss said, have hurt his business, but a more significant culprit, he believes, is online retail. In recent years, shoppers would often come in to his stores to look at equipment but buy on Amazon because it was cheaper than buying at his stores, a practice retailers call “showrooming.”
Until a few years ago, Amazon’s prices didn't include sales tax in Missouri, putting pressure on local retailers.
In the future, Weiss said, he believes the camera industry will be just a few major retailers.
"There won't be, per se, local camera stores," he said.
The store employs about 46 people now, Weiss said, down from its peak, when it had about 120 employees.
"It was big. That was our heyday," Weiss said.
For Don Parsons, 57, visiting Creve Coeur Camera every weekend is like visiting family. Parsons says he comes to the store every Saturday to see Jay, Toni and Matt, employees who he has gotten to know over the years.
Parsons, one of Creve Coeur Camera's longtime customers, found his passion for photography as a child growing up in Des Moines. For his 12th birthday, he recalled Tuesday at the shop, he asked his father for a camera so that he could photograph airplanes, and his father made good on his son's request.
Parsons eventually became a photojournalist, and has freelanced for the Smithsonian Air and Space magazine. Photography and airplanes are his two loves, Parsons said. At his day job, Parsons teaches people to fly jets, as a flight instructor for FlightSafety, a flight training business with a St. Louis office.
He moved to St. Louis in 1987, and said he has been coming to Creve Coeur Camera ever since.
Alan Wilhour, on the other hand, discovered his enjoyment of photography in 2013. He has taken classes at Creve Coeur Camera and participated in its photo walks, which have brought him to a butterfly habitat in Forest Park, a classic car dealership and a gathering of cosplay enthusiasts.
Wilhour is a retiree, having previously worked in tractor assembly for Caterpillar, and drives to the store about a two hour's drive away from his Pana, Ill., home. He used to go to a location in Springfield, Ill., before it was closed.
A lot of people bought their first camera from one of Weiss' stores, said Patty Wente, CEO and President of International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Louis. Then those customers took classes to learn how to use their new equipment, which, Wente said, is a lot more than an Amazon can offer.
"Photography is not going away," said Wente, who believes that the art form will always be revered and respected. It's just the type of cameras people are using — namely, smartphones — that is changing.
"The economy of photography is going to be different. It's going to be challenging, but photography is very much a part of our culture," Wente said.