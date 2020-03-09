After coronavirus reaches St. Louis, businesses cancel travel, prep employees — and scrub

ST. LOUIS — Area businesses and institutions are ramping up precautions in the wake of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in St. Louis County and a suspected case at the agribusiness giant Bayer's local offices.

Several canceled non-essential travel. Some are increasing facility cleaning, or the strength of the disinfectant. Others have already identified employees who may have been exposed, and sent them home.

Washington University has suspended all university-sponsored international travel and "non-essential" domestic travel until April 30. Staff and students who have recently traveled or travel to locations with a higher incidence of the virus — currently China, Iran, Italy and South Korea — are required to contact campus health and wellness centers for screening before returning to campus and will likely be required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine.

In addition, Washington University is barring any visitors who have been in those countries within the last two weeks from coming to campus or attending university events. Study abroad programs in those elevated risk countries are also suspended. Any students returning from those locations are not allowed to visit the Washington University campus prior to completing a 14-day self quarantine.