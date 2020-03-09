After coronavirus reaches St. Louis, businesses cancel travel, prep employees — and scrub

ST. LOUIS — Area businesses and institutions are ramping up precautions in the wake of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in St. Louis County and a suspected case at the agribusiness giant Bayer's local offices.
Several canceled non-essential travel. Some are increasing facility cleaning, or the strength of the disinfectant. Others have already identified employees who may have been exposed, and sent them home.
Washington University has suspended all university-sponsored international travel and "non-essential" domestic travel until April 30. Staff and students who have recently traveled or travel to locations with a higher incidence of the virus — currently China, Iran, Italy and South Korea — are required to contact campus health and wellness centers for screening before returning to campus and will likely be required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine.
In addition, Washington University is barring any visitors who have been in those countries within the last two weeks from coming to campus or attending university events. Study abroad programs in those elevated risk countries are also suspended. Any students returning from those locations are not allowed to visit the Washington University campus prior to completing a 14-day self quarantine.
Ferguson-based Emerson has asked one employee to stay home, said David Farr, CEO of the global manufacturing firm. That employee's wife was working on Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton during the Villa Duchesne father-daughter dance. The father and sister of the first confirmed case in Missouri attended that dance.
Farr said he was communicating with all employees today to assure them they would be paid if they have to stay home because they’re feeling ill or because of a school cancellation.
“You don’t want people worrying about pay right now,” he said.
Nestlé Purina PetCare sent text and email messages to 2,750 St. Louis-area employees on Sunday night asking them to work remotely, too, if they or their family members were at the dance.
Several businesses, including Emerson, Purina, Edward Jones, Wells Fargo Advisors and Clayton-based Buckingham Wealth Partners, have canceled nonessential travel, and/or replaced meetings with teleconferences. Farr said he personally canceled a trip to China last week and an upcoming trip to Mexico.
Wells Fargo, which employs many of its 5,500 regional workers at its Midtown campus, said it has postponed some large meetings that require travel and reminded employees to take their laptops home each night in case they need to work remotely. Employees would still get paid if they need to self-quarantine, the company said.
Experts reminded people that there are still a lot of unknowns but that symptoms are often mild for those who catch it. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for serious symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We don’t want to be alarmist, at all,” said Tim Wiemken, associate professor at the St. Louis University Center for Health Outcomes Research.
Still, Enbal Shacham, a professor at St. Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice, said there are unanswered questions about the time frame for the virus’ transmission and the risk of catching it from someone who is infected but isn't showing symptoms.
“We don’t understand the full spectrum of the disease yet,” Shacham said. “We don’t know how transmissible it is.”
Purina said its coronavirus response committee was in a Monday morning meeting. A Spire spokeswoman said on Monday that the natural gas utility was also discussing the virus in an internal meeting.
SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development, a nationally known vaccine research center, is just beginning to work on both a vaccine and therapeutic approaches to COVID-19, the current strain of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Daniel Hoft, the center's director. He said the center anticipates receiving National Institutes of Health funding to pay for the research.
St. Louis University said staff and students who recently returned from one of those countries need to isolate themselves at home for 14 days before returning to campus.
A&R Block Travel in Creve Coeur said those with travel plans have been asking whether they should cancel their trips. Some vendors are letting people cancel their trips and rebook for another date, but they’re not giving refunds, said Steve Lipkind, director of motorcoach tours at A&R
“If everybody started giving refunds, including us, we’d be out of business shortly,” Lipkind said.
Maisoon Barghouty, a vacation sales manager at the Kirkwood office of Gwin’s Travel, said the agency has been monitoring CDC guidelines and tracking new information from suppliers and cruise lines.
“We’re getting lots of inquiries regarding cancellation,” Barghouty said. Many clients aren’t ready to cancel, but they do want to know if there is any cause for concern.
Barghouty advised travelers to read the fine print on travel insurance policies, and select the “cancel for any reason” option when purchasing new plans.
A spokesman for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which operates America's Center downtown, said no conventions or conferences had been canceled as of Monday morning.
But several local events have been affected:
Venture Café, a weekly gathering of entrepreneurs and innovation types, will be online-only this week.
The Danforth Plant Science Center is postponing a talk, "Inspiring Tomorrow's Scientists: The Future of STEM Education," scheduled for Thursday.
A national conference organized by the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative and Washington University on flood mitigation has been postponed from its initially-planned March 20 date.
And the organizers of a Pokémon GO event scheduled for March 27-29 in Tower Grove Park announced Monday they planned to postpone.
“We have made the difficult decision to postpone Safari Zone St. Louis,” the Niantic Live events team posted on its blog. “We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible.”
St. Louis was chosen among others worldwide, including Liverpool, Philadelphia and Taichung, Taiwan, to host similar events.
Meanwhile, St. Louis malls, businesses and museums are beefing up disinfectant practices:
West County Center, South County Center, St. Clair Square and Mid Rivers Mall have added hand sanitizer, said a spokeswoman for Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL Properties.
St. Louis Lambert International Airport has focused on its cleaning protocols, said spokesman Jeff Lea, including increasing the level of cleaning in public areas and making sure airlines and tenants are "focused on the best standards of cleaning in their operational areas used by the public."
Southwest Airlines, the largest airport's largest carrier, has expanded throughout the plane the use of hospital-grade disinfectants, which it typically used only in bathrooms.
Wells Fargo Advisors said it has been cleaning more often in shared spaces and cafeterias, and with more highly rated cleaning agents. The Magic House, a nonprofit children’s museum in Kirkwood, also said it was cleaning more often than normal.
Bi-State Development said that it has "enhanced" its cleaning and disinfecting procedures on its MetroLink, buses and Call-A-Ride vehicles. It also reminded riders that its transit vehicles are in service 21 hours a day, and that surfaces are no longer disinfected after being touched.
Schnuck Markets didn't identify any new procedures on Monday, but said it has been working since January with “key government agencies and food industry experts to remain prepared,” and hasn’t seen any significant change in cart-wipe use, nor produce sales.
The market research firm Nielsen Co. said last week there is “little doubt that buying will shift toward shelf-stable and frozen options” and that sales of fresh produce could see a downturn.
Dierbergs Markets also said it hasn't seen a downturn in produce sales and has been able to keep disinfectant cart wipes in stock — a spokeswoman said many customers are stocking up on disinfectant and pantry items like canned goods, as well as frozen foods.
Dierbergs is encouraging store workers experiencing possible coronavirus symptoms such as a fever, cough and shortage of breath to stay home. Workers with such symptoms can use a paid sick day or take unpaid time without penalty for their absence.
Jacob Barker, Bryce Gray, Annika Merrilees, David Nicklaus, Valerie Schremp Hahn and Leah Thorsen contributed to this story.