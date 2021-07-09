After court decision wiped out its approval, Spire pipeline could mark national ‘tipping point’

But with no industry partners entering such an agreement, Spire used its own affiliates to serve as both the pipeline developer and the entity that committed to buying gas from the project. That set up Spire to collect the 14% return allowed by regulators for building the pipeline, but also opened up the company to lines of attack about alleged "self-dealing" because opponents argued that there was still no demonstrated need for the line.

The Environmental Defense Fund, which spearheaded the legal challenge against the pipeline, said the entirely in-house arrangement raised concerns about both the project’s necessity and impacts on the company’s captive customers, creating a situation where “ratepayer costs which may not be justified by ratepayer demand are being converted into shareholder return.”

FERC's approval relied on the agreement between Spire affiliates as proof of a need for the pipeline. But the new court ruling accused FERC's decision-making of taking an “ostrich-like approach” — rejecting calls for market studies and ignoring arguments about anti-competitive behavior, for instance — conduct that “flies in the face” of its policy guidelines, the court said.